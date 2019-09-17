Arbor Investment Advisors Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $428,160; Market Valuation Rose; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.40 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 92,846 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC -DEAL PAVES WAY FOR USERS TO CREATE, UPLOAD AND SHARE VIDEOS ON FACEBOOK WITH LICENSED MUSIC FROM ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Obama’s Director Of National Economic Council To Board — MarketWatch; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Tied To Trump Campaign — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct)

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 23,875 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Washington Bank & Trust has 1.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 2,202 shares. Cap Intl has 3.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,472 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP invested in 674,546 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Destination Wealth accumulated 0.04% or 3,914 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.82% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company has 46,554 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Park Presidio Capital Lc has 360,000 shares for 8.66% of their portfolio. 379,339 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 380 shares. Horizon Invest Services Llc holds 15,715 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Global Advsrs Lc has 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,299 shares.