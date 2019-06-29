Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $462,150; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Position by $36.30 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.89% or 8,116 shares. 669,796 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt. Insight 2811 Incorporated has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 13,480 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 501,676 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 1,134 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 22,555 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 3.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gofen Glossberg Il invested in 792,815 shares. Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh invested in 35,422 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,625 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bainco Investors owns 90,825 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,902 shares to 257,290 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.