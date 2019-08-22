Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position in Intel Corp. (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Agco (AGCO) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.58 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 37,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 198,526 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 235,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 435,787 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability reported 7,100 shares. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 5.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Crossvault Capital Management Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,225 shares. Foster Motley reported 126,742 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.1% stake. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc reported 4.88% stake. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,331 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,193 shares. Moreover, Harris Associate Lp has 0.94% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9.57M shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv stated it has 27,531 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.09% or 32,722 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 41,481 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 37,810 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 572,663 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 0% or 139 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 7,400 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0% or 3,915 shares. One Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 3,500 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 44,738 shares. Zuckerman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 190,283 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Highstreet Asset holds 13 shares. Kames Capital Pcl invested in 0.05% or 24,808 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.06% or 19,545 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,320 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).