Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $333,600 as Share Value Declined; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lifted by Advisor Partners Llc

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 56,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 44,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.24M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 11.27M shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Eur by 2,115 shares to 7,299 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,372 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cincinnati Finance Corp stated it has 135,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Parsec Fincl Incorporated stated it has 5,637 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust And Investment Mgmt Communications holds 11,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 1.41 million shares. At Comml Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 18,954 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 5,759 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Incorporated accumulated 118,201 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.66% or 3.59 million shares. Boys Arnold & Comm Inc holds 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 57,307 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 104,443 shares. Conning holds 736,987 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited owns 0.54% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 373,355 shares. Smith Asset Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 418,578 shares. Lynch & Assocs In has 96,745 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares Of Mellon reported 31.71 million shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connors Investor Ser accumulated 6,576 shares. Moreover, Notis has 3.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,593 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Company has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osterweis Capital Management invested in 140,364 shares. Mu Investments Company owns 37,200 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 12,199 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Prns Lc has 4.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 752,677 shares. Cordasco Networks owns 8,936 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.91M shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 60,463 are held by Colony Limited Liability.