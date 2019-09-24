Arbor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Light Street Capital Management Has Upped Wayfair (W) Position by $14.28 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 3.13 million shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,743 shares to 51,057 shares, valued at $96.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,850 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 56,393 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Goodnow Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 4.84% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 249,501 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 2,000 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 3,772 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership holds 88,946 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ellington Management Gp reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). First Trust Advsrs L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 149,815 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Samlyn Capital Lc has invested 1.09% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 3,222 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fayez Sarofim And Company owns 3.19 million shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Westover Advisors Limited Com reported 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Green Square Ltd Liability Co owns 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,011 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,806 shares. Horseman Mngmt accumulated 40,600 shares or 5% of the stock. Old Natl Bancshares In stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2,156 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moore Cap Lp holds 2.66% or 585,000 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company invested in 2,804 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.