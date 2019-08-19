Arbor Investment Advisors Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); South Jersey Inds (SJI) Shares Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Raised Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 1.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 104,360 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 11,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 2.03% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 557,592 shares. Luminus Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 200,135 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.08% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Pnc Service Group Inc has 189,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.57% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Company reported 15,395 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 400 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 2,515 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 1,234 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.