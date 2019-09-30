Arbor Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Facebook (FB); Surmodics (SRDX) Share Value Declined While Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Stake by $1.28 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 5.59 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN CO-OPERATING WITH US; IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THEY ARE SUFFICIENT UNDER THE LAW; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 167.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 29,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 17,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $619.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 76,004 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain AmerisourceBergen Stock – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Surmodics Inc.: Buy, Hold, Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Surmodics Announces Appointment of Timothy J. Arens as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Surmodics executives see bump in compensation – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

