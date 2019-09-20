Arbor Investment Advisors Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $428,160 as Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Boosted Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stake by $1.92 Million; Stock Rose

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 106,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 2.61M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.71. About 13.20M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 26/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE COMMENTS ON PHONE CALL FROM MACRON ON FACEBOOK; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 03/04/2018 – Facebook under pressure in SE Asia; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Is Facebook Serious About Its Clean Up?: DealBook Briefing; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS TO LEAVE EFFECTIVE IN AUGUST – REUTERS; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 7,835 shares to 427,466 shares, valued at $49.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

