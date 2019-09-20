Arbor Investment Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted by $2.01 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Cincinnati Finl (CINF) as Stock Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 221,902 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $222.13. About 11.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.75M for 36.04 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 48,200 shares to 174,455 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 11,465 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 35,339 shares. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 80,256 shares. Community Services Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 31,693 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 621,706 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 380 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 276,321 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,315 shares. 8,296 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Calamos Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 6,370 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 298 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 53,611 shares. 12,734 are held by Nomura Holding.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 938,205 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hallmark Management stated it has 132,154 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 195,603 shares. Argent holds 2.98% or 148,511 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,702 shares. Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 64,451 shares or 6.65% of its portfolio. Sterling Invest Mgmt accumulated 13,010 shares or 1.99% of the stock. 43,259 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Management. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pioneer Bank N A Or reported 4.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Allied Advisory Services holds 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 376,785 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp owns 3.13 million shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.75% or 81,680 shares. 3,900 were reported by Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership. Legacy Prtnrs holds 5.35% or 60,915 shares in its portfolio.

