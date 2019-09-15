Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $428,160; Boston Common Asset Management Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Raised as Share Value Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,672 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72M, up from 275,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea’s Sustainable Investment Unit; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg responds to Tim Cook’s critique of Facebook; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fin Service accumulated 59,088 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc owns 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,473 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.58 million shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 57,038 shares. Bainco Intll Investors accumulated 105,998 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 12,692 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sather reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 42,404 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated reported 0.83% stake. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,888 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 25.66 million shares stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 23,282 shares to 169,314 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,147 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Management Limited Liability Company reported 127,765 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp invested in 76,439 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 1.06% or 466,709 shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 5.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Llc holds 8,869 shares. Sit Invest Associate invested in 0.24% or 39,850 shares. Burns J W & Inc Ny owns 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,639 shares. Allen Ops Limited Liability holds 3,624 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 11,644 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 416,572 shares. 107.13 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 1,288 shares.