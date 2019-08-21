Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $333,600; As Sealed Air (SEE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder National Investment Services Has Cut by $637,928 Its Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 1.05 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 10,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,568 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.38% or 14,171 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 65,784 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Accredited has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 230,078 are owned by Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa. Kj Harrison And Prtn owns 12,033 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Lc has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16,657 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 0.25% stake. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,459 shares. Burns J W And Company New York holds 59,206 shares. Bancorporation holds 1.84% or 116,821 shares. Northstar Group reported 36,200 shares stake. Cookson Peirce & Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealth Architects Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.