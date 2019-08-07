Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $462,150; Miller Howard Investments Has Lowered Holding in Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) as Stock Declined

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 105,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.60 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 5.85M shares traded or 26.32% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,638 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com stated it has 52,027 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. Family Capital Communication invested in 2,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 26,664 are owned by Adirondack Communications. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett And Limited Com owns 2.88M shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co has 255,574 shares for 4.65% of their portfolio. Pure Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0.22% or 9,922 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bancshares accumulated 217,153 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 19,578 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.59 million shares. Choate accumulated 122,571 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 224,385 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 10,407 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $102.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 74,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF).