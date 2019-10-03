Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $428,160; Shares Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Holds Stake in Noble Energy (NBL)

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 6495.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 818,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 831,494 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.63 million, up from 12,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 1.41 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.41. About 4.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 918,933 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 68,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,004 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Etf (VT) by 30,875 shares to 279,056 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

