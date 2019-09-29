Arbor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.01 Million as Share Price Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Increased by Mckinley Capital Management Inc

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 60,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 158,363 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.64M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT) by 12,896 shares to 13,122 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 2% stake. New York-based Force Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,346 were accumulated by Family Cap. 13,077 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtn. 4,526 are owned by Essex Inv Com Limited Liability Com. Smithbridge Asset Inc De stated it has 36,280 shares. Mirae Asset, a Korea-based fund reported 801,145 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provise Management Group Inc Lc holds 1.02% or 38,638 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Capital Advsrs LP reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 2.26M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. 335.11 million are held by Vanguard. Foster Motley reported 91,819 shares stake. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Liability reported 48,509 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 1,440 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa has invested 2.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 8.14M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Fidelity National Finance Inc owns 32,440 shares. Eastern Financial Bank stated it has 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Korea Inv holds 0.94% or 895,381 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 14,231 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,245 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt reported 7,035 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,702 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 91,245 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 547,150 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Glenview Cap has invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Asset has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10,403 shares to 51,072 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 14,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,062 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.