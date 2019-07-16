Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake By $462,150; Forest Hill Capital Boosted Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 76.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,950 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Arbor Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,123 shares with $1.08M value, up from 5,173 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 88.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 265,961 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)'s stock declined 9.26%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 566,190 shares with $7.92M value, up from 300,229 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 3.26 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Registered Advisor has invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Limited reported 81.37 million shares. Legacy Private Tru Com accumulated 54,678 shares. Schulhoff And Inc stated it has 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 379,811 shares. Falcon Edge Capital LP holds 2.66% or 272,900 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 305,309 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 3.15% or 3.26 million shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,283 shares. Peak Asset Limited accumulated 109,573 shares or 4.4% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Co accumulated 0.87% or 51,119 shares. 289,000 are held by Cypress Funds. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05% or 273,136 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft's (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Contura Energy Inc stake by 37,128 shares to 30,872 valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 44,896 shares and now owns 284,729 shares. National Comm Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ghp Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 34,018 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 3.73M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,441 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 3.90M shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 12.81 million shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 1.07% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The Montana-based Da Davidson And Communications has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 962,092 shares. At National Bank & Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.42 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.97M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 27,847 shares stake.