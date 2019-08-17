Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $333,600 as Valuation Declined; Old Republic International Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $4.65 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 220,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, down from 292,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management owns 14,246 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Com holds 1.13% or 840,187 shares. Creative Planning owns 470,968 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 556,994 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.49M shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited stated it has 1.39M shares. Psagot Inv House, Israel-based fund reported 1,861 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 2.29% or 162,547 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.31% or 124,174 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Co stated it has 34,000 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt accumulated 196,680 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has 15,718 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 65,666 shares stake. Country Club Co Na stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability accumulated 9.63 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Invest Mngmt holds 269,471 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,371 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 8,292 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 51,311 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 3.48M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 1.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.74% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Prtn has invested 1.59% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 360 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,963 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,170 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 3.55M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,230 shares.