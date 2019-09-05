Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Fedex Com (FDX) by $366,887 as Market Value Declined

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 3.61M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 27,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.61. About 1.85 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx runs into trouble in China again – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Capital holds 86,727 shares. Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mngmt has invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ftb reported 8,553 shares stake. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.55% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Alabama-based Davis has invested 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Mgmt owns 125,379 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Allied Advisory Service owns 10,391 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Leavell Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First National Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.33% or 26,661 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 2,800 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny has 0.4% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Columbia Asset invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 26,815 shares to 430,245 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,084 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.