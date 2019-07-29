Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Intel Corp. (INTC) Stake By $371,000; Saba Capital Management LP Increased Its Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 65.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 4.52 million shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock rose 2.14%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 11.44 million shares with $54.69M value, up from 6.92 million last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $703.47M valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 263,918 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp. (INTC) stake by 151.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Intel Corp. (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Arbor Investment Advisors Llc holds 11,625 shares with $624,000 value, up from 4,625 last quarter. Intel Corp. now has $230.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 123,733 shares. Q Glob Limited Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 193,259 shares. Citadel Advsr invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks stated it has 101,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 62,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 764,400 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford And. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Ltd Company accumulated 49,504 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co invested in 0% or 14,610 shares. Parametric Associates Lc invested in 0% or 61,541 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 48,774 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 214,281 shares. Sit Inv invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) stake by 151,677 shares to 153,147 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) stake by 126,885 shares and now owns 470,159 shares. Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,343 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). 12,904 are held by First Business. L & S Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 136,557 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 20,574 shares. Weik Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,670 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 74,607 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ingalls And Snyder Lc accumulated 151,950 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Middleton Inc Ma has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,053 shares. Bridges Investment stated it has 72,970 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Godshalk Welsh Incorporated invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Co reported 18,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 26,108 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Shenoy Navin sold $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 1,821 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital.