Arbiter Partners Capital Management Upped Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position by $6.76 Million; Market Value Rose; Westchester Capital Management Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $20.31 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 160,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.66M, up from 88,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 517,608 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with:; 21/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Tesla Model S involved in deadly crash into pond in Castro Valle; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 16/03/2018 – A Cheaper Electric-Car Play Than Tesla — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – But Silicon Valley veteran Jason Calacanis says Tesla will make a comeback; 07/05/2018 – $TSLA almost back to $300 this morning. Filled the gap from earnings last week; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 24/04/2018 – TESLA ‘DANGEROUSLY DEFECTIVE’ AUTO-PILOT LAWSUIT IS DROPPED; 21/05/2018 – Is Tesla Abandoning the Mass Market?; 15/05/2018 – Tesla loses two top executives at energy unit – Bloomberg

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings.