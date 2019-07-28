Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Position by $46.55 Million; Stock Rose; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holder Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $2.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.97 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.22M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 16/04/2018 – Warburg Had Puma at Buy; 12/04/2018 – Puma Still Expects Net Earnings to Improve Significantly in 2018; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 16/03/2018 – PUMA ENERGY 2017 EBITDA $740M VS $755M IN 2016; 12/04/2018 – PUMA PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE ONE-OFF DIV OF 12.50 EU/SHR FOR FINL; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote for Puma Split; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +12%, SAW +10%; 25/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Puma: EBIT Margin Expected to Reach Around 10% of Consolidated Net Sales by 2022 at Latest

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 332,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 843,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.37M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 516,053 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,854 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 359,124 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 23 shares. 527,068 were reported by Fmr Ltd Company. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 19,340 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp owns 36,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1.30M shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Great Point Ltd Liability Corp holds 900,000 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 8,714 shares. Sivik Global Ltd holds 0.57% or 40,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0% or 178,709 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14,468 activity. 89 shares were sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL, worth $2,472. The insider AUERBACH ALAN H sold 345 shares worth $9,591.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 985 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Scott & Selber has 17,226 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 78,115 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology holds 0.09% or 674,515 shares. Systematic Lp stated it has 27,809 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 89 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd owns 27,541 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,401 shares. Qs Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 39,174 shares. 20,000 are owned by Highland Cap L P. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,091 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 477 shares. Nordea Inv reported 246,470 shares stake. 16,349 were accumulated by Axa.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52 million for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

