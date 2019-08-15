Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Intelsat Sa (I) Stake by $2.05 Million; Share Price Rose; Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Polaris Inds (PII) Holding by $3.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 271,137 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 837,894 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,350 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.