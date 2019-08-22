Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Stake; ORORA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ORRAF) Shorts Lowered By 4.4%

ORORA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) had a decrease of 4.4% in short interest. ORRAF’s SI was 221,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.4% from 231,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2217 days are for ORORA LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)’s short sellers to cover ORRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) stake by 87.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 5,000 shares with $3.55M value, down from 39,000 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) now has $22.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $822.5. About 179,910 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin Corp In has invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paragon Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.28% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd invested in 634,501 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fin Architects accumulated 9 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 2,088 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc accumulated 43 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 406 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hartford Investment Management reported 0.05% stake. Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -13.38% below currents $822.5 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $647 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 10% – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Management Talks Potential New Menu Items, Digital Sales, and More – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 66.33 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Orora Ltd ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018.

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging services and products to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and supplies. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases, warehouses, sells, and delivers a range of packaging and related materials; and sells equipment; and point of purchase retail display solutions and other visual communication services.