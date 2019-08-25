Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its At&T (Put) (T) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (Put) (T) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as At&T Inc (Put) (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 270,000 shares with $8.47 million value, down from 320,000 last quarter. At&T Inc (Put) now has $254.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 118.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 23,639 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 43,639 shares with $4.44 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,213 were reported by Godsey And Gibb Associate. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co holds 0.41% or 595,097 shares. Federated Pa invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Enterprise Svcs Corporation stated it has 68,986 shares. Golub Gru, California-based fund reported 63,585 shares. 12,054 were accumulated by Ht Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Agf America stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,056 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Stadion Money Management Ltd reported 32,279 shares. Bb&T reported 973,984 shares. Washington Tru holds 461,984 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Macroview Lc accumulated 0.01% or 160 shares. 16,531 are held by First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 164,133 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Syneos Health Inc (Put) stake by 42,886 shares to 27,000 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Syneos Health Inc stake by 10,551 shares and now owns 59,335 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.58% above currents $92.91 stock price. Electronic Arts had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 831,024 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc reported 4.20M shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 79,415 shares in its portfolio. Motco accumulated 198 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability has 5,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barton Management has invested 4.98% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,528 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 3.07M shares. 30 were reported by C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd. Sigma Planning holds 4,406 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.42% or 311,284 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Ins Co, a Japan-based fund reported 16,165 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 38,000 shares.