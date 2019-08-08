Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Targa Res (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Raised Its Position

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 2.48M shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares. Creative Planning stated it has 21,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 273,821 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 15,378 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.02% or 13,184 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 5,555 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.05% or 174,688 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Trust Advisors Lp owns 336,286 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny owns 0.14% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,052 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 41,474 shares.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.94 million for 28.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.92% or 110,816 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 256,642 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 20 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 256,314 shares stake. Rbf Capital Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 19 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Duncker Streett & Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank owns 700,584 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Arrow reported 0% stake. D L Carlson Invest Grp owns 111,252 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Limited accumulated 1.49% or 363,265 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,563 shares.