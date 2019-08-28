Arbiter Partners Capital Management Trimmed By $2.40 Million Its Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Holding; Best Buy Co (BBY)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 223 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 207 sold and reduced positions in Best Buy Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 197.18 million shares, down from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Best Buy Co Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 158 Increased: 143 New Position: 80.

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.29M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Best Buy Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBY); 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. for 118,208 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd owns 12,370 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 2.44% invested in the company for 48,000 shares. The California-based Affinity Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 469,524 shares.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.40 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.