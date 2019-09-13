Arbiter Partners Capital Management Position in At&T (Put) (T) Decreased by $4.29 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $522,846

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 9,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 15,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 1.18M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 24.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP owns 156,627 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.24% or 33,998 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cna Fincl Corporation has 46,014 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 753,385 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 40,274 shares. Lucas Cap Management invested in 2.36% or 59,482 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc has 69,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Corp invested in 1.08% or 278,906 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 364,412 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant invested in 0.54% or 30,647 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 99,636 shares. Whitnell & Co owns 15,798 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,124 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Preps For Streaming Wars – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Uses Activist Investor’s Move On AT&T To Renew Criticism Of CNN – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Natl Bank Tru has 25,734 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cypress Limited holds 8,077 shares. Interocean Ltd Com stated it has 160,169 shares. 39,549 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 962,146 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Arvest State Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.27% or 42,467 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 4,617 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The California-based Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 254 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. 12,579 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Stockton. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tompkins Fin holds 344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,117 shares to 207,107 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).