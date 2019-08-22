Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) Stake by $2.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Anheuser (BUD) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 155,479 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin (SPWH) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 601,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 122,232 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 16/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – AMENDED ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW $40 MLN TERM LOAN; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss $5.83M

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation invested in 76,429 shares or 6.19% of the stock. Roundview Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 5,815 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 112,544 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 2,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 68 shares. Moreover, Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,009 shares. Assets Investment Management Lc has 0.4% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bessemer Gp has 853 shares. Academy Cap Management Inc Tx invested 5.41% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blair William And Company Il stated it has 26,294 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.17% or 342,976 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.06% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Company Ltd owns 86,980 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 11,030 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 2,399 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,318 shares to 18,108 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

