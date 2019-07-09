Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Position in Seabridge Gold (SA) by $2.05 Million as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Harvard Management Co Decreased by $32.29 Million Its Position

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $201.09. About 14.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 163,137 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Crucial For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Twitter Succeeds Where Apple Stock Falters – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Theoretical Trade War Bottom Is $151.28 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,980 shares. Holderness Investments reported 33,051 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Altfest L J has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,474 shares. Edgestream LP has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lockheed Martin Mngmt owns 13,670 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 28.11 million shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Partners Llc reported 415,913 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 69,539 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,149 shares. Cincinnati owns 154,000 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 2.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 86,922 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Management has 10.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,399 shares.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.