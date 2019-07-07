Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Position by $13.43 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 53,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,369 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, down from 127,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.70M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 18/04/2018 – NTSB IS INTERVIEWING SOUTHWEST LUV.N PILOTS INVOLVED IN PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING -NTSB CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,994 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 119,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 958,816 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,400 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% or 50 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 149 shares. Bb&T Corp has 5,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.1% or 738,155 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 94,526 shares. Commerce Bancorp reported 20,475 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Co stated it has 21,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Burney owns 42,658 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 167,991 shares. Stoneridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 28,288 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 304,429 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.62M for 11.26 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.