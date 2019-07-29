Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position as Stock Declined; Cummins (CMI) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Holding

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 7,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 613,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 642,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.84M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 16/03/2018 – Tesla’s Troubling Executive Churn Tests Musk’s Management Chops (Video); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook Reflects Likelihood Tesla Will Have to Undertake a Large, Near-Term Cap Raise to Refund Maturing Obligations and Avoid a Liquidity Short-fall; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF KEY HIRES MADE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Request FTC Investigation into Deceptive Tesla “Autopilot”; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS BRUSSELS CAR ACCIDENT NOT INVOLVING AUTO PILOT; 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-George Soros’ bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $4.38 EPS, up 5.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $689.81 million for 9.97 P/E if the $4.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,471 shares to 6,380 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of stock. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

