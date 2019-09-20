Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) by $465,000 as Stock Declined; Summit Securities Group Has Raised Stake in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) as Share Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 123,625 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities; 13/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Directors Notification; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $378.4M; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 34,673 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,021 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 62,819 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 24,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 202,242 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 245,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 747,886 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt holds 153,620 shares. Principal Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 1.13M were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 35,062 shares in its portfolio. Arbiter Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Com reported 102,350 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 67,600 shares. Weiss Asset Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE).

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Third Point (Dan Loeb) Q3 2018 Investor Letter: The Good Place – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.81M for 4.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere And Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 1,425 shares to 75 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).