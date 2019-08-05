Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its At&T (Put) (T) Holding by $1.55 Million; Share Value Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased by $475,200 Its Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO’s Departure Overshadows Earnings, Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48 million shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

