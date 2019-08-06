Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Holding in Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) as Stock Value Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Raised Holding in Convetrus (HSIC)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 456,632 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Full Yr Effective Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Between 17.5% and 19.5%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Convetrus (HSIC) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 69,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 265,730 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 196,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Convetrus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 875,006 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18 million for 28.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 11,920 shares. Orrstown Fin Service has 285 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 25,451 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.06% or 236,624 shares. 13,668 were reported by National Bank Of Hawaii. Strs Ohio accumulated 65,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0% or 4,942 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 41,524 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 10,608 shares. Amg Funds Llc has 0.58% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 653,208 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 0.09% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 525,250 shares. Punch And Associate Mngmt reported 113,279 shares. Asset holds 0.05% or 20,563 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.