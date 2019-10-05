Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $6.76 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – Pension-Fund Adviser Urges No Votes Against Three on Tesla Board; 03/05/2018 – Et tu, Adam Jonas??? $TSLA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but its bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 13/05/2018 – Tesla’s Fundraising Options Get Thornier; 17/04/2018 – NBC 11 CA: Crowdfund Raises Over $2000 to Buy Tesla CEO a New Couch; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Expect Model 3 Production Rate Will Climb Rapidly Through 2Q; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: Tesla Is Temporarily Shutting Down Model 3 Production. Again; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s potential move into the Chinese electric vehicle market should be welcomed, according to the president of a Chinese start-up

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.46% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 487,998 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 2,707 were accumulated by Philadelphia. Strs Ohio has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,148 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Bell Bankshares has 15,990 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc invested in 4,430 shares. South Dakota Council reported 26,564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Community Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hartford Mgmt Co owns 135,544 shares. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Central Bancshares And Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,254 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv holds 126,033 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 3.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 12,421 shares to 4,248 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,983 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv accumulated 0.07% or 37,535 shares. Nordea Mgmt stated it has 32,319 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.06% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 78,530 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 19,365 shares. 13,004 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nelson Roberts Ltd Company has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Research Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 162 shares. Clean Yield Group, Vermont-based fund reported 57 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 1,258 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Mkts owns 10,141 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million.