Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI); Northpointe Capital Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Boosted by $4.54 Million

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53M, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $167.42. About 723,010 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 115.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 68,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 31,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 90,039 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 17,615 shares. 1,823 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com. D E Shaw And invested in 0.11% or 535,758 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 481 shares. Cibc Incorporated has 13,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 521 are held by Johnson Financial Group. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 39,519 shares. Mairs & Power Inc holds 303,497 shares. 4,243 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.57% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 3,920 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 265,663 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 12,723 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savant Capital Ltd Co holds 3,179 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Opens Innovation Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Cloudera, Target, More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. BROWN GREGORY Q had sold 264,635 shares worth $46.79M.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.