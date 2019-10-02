Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increases Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA); Midas Management Boosted Its Robert Half International (RHI) Position by $456,000; Valuation Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 1.22 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $242.85. About 4.85 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – “Tesla may be more on the ‘too big to fail’ spectrum than the market realizes,” analyst Adam Jonas writes in a note to clients Wednesday; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX’s broadband network to securely manage the massive amounts of data needed for shared and autonomous vehicles; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 23/03/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Crash involving #Tesla on Hwy 101 in Mountain View; major backup on SB 101; 05/04/2018 – A major disconnect between Tesla shares, bonds is signaling problems for the stock: Market watcher; 17/05/2018 – New Jersey Solar Project With Tesla Batteries Begins Service

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 6,051 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 2,768 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 96 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Company holds 1,806 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scotia Incorporated holds 2,932 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Com reported 11,167 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,476 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,121 shares. Bluestein R H Co has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 3,740 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability has 3,377 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gvo Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 14.16% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 182,076 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 50,001 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 6,955 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 527,085 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 12,450 shares. Foster And Motley has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Affinity Lc invested 0.81% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 1,295 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.56% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sei Invests invested in 46,155 shares.

