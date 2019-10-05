Arbiter Partners Capital Management Holding in Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Trimmed by $465,000; Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Its Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Holding

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise (PEG) by 215.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 137,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 201,824 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 63,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 1.64 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 410,266 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 14/05/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MLN VS $266.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Third Point is in talks with investment banks about arranging the SPAC’s IPO later this year, which could raise hundreds of millions of dollars; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 29/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Total Voting Rights

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $54.23 million for 4.14 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 47,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 25,318 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 79,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 115,552 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 58,035 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.09% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 27,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Co Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 1.39M shares. Swiss Savings Bank has 139,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 33,629 shares. Weiss Asset Lp accumulated 0.01% or 15,772 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 564,038 shares stake.

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “What Makes Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) a Strong Sell? – Zacks.com” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on March 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Third Point Files Definitive Proxy Materials for Campbell Soup Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can’t Trust CannTrust? 3 Options for Investors After the Pot Grower’s Big Blunder – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,268 shares to 79,804 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,040 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Internat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 195,187 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 364,348 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn invested in 60 shares. 36,419 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Paloma Prns holds 11,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 186,231 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Camarda Advsr Limited Com holds 0.08% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 734 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Com has 5,967 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Choate Advsrs holds 0.02% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Com invested 1.85% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 3,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: BuyNow, Hold For Later – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Lowest PEG Ratios In The S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.