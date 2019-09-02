Arbiter Partners Capital Management Holding in Intelsat Sa (I) Trimmed by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Increased Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $2.65 Million as Stock Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il accumulated 12,400 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.34% or 83,494 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 223,975 shares. Davidson Invest stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 38,172 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Iowa Bankshares reported 0.7% stake. Markel invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Associate LP has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 636,180 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Company reported 172,155 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Corporation Adv has 43,007 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Srb holds 8.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.58M shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meridian invested 1.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).