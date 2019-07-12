Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Dean Investment Associates Has Trimmed Csg Systems International (CSGS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 613,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 642,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.84 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 8.94 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 08/05/2018 – Tesla offers Fremont factory to boost liquidity -IFR News; 26/05/2018 – Tesla settles with vehicle owners over delayed Autopilot updates. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX after Musk quits platform over data scandal; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goal but Shows Progress; 26/05/2018 – In a filing in federal court in San Francisco, Tesla said that its statements about the challenges the company faced with Model 3 were “frank and in plain language.”; 11/04/2018 – Tesla Hits a Wall of Chevy Bolt, Says Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Tesla names China CFO amid management change

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 149,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 117,662 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Launches First Blockchain Technology Lab for the Wholesale BSS Industry – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems International declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems: Consistently Hiking Its Quarterly Dividends, With More Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 16,005 shares to 307,997 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Management Lp De invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 5,255 are owned by Oak Limited Oh. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.54% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Aqr Capital Ltd has 21,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 17,168 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 270,954 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside State Bank And Tru has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 12 shares. Trexquant Invest LP owns 0.02% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 7,557 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. 115,505 are owned by Rothschild & Asset Us. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp stated it has 7,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 189,926 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 235,621 shares. 114,094 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 141,346 shares.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1. $25.00 million worth of stock was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. Gracias Antonio J. had sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 7,897 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 12,030 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Gvo Asset Mngmt Limited. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 367,018 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 32,376 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers invested in 7,391 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 181,364 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0.04% or 3,542 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 1,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests Com reported 0.16% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 36,226 shares. Da Davidson And owns 3,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apriem invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Duncker Streett Co holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio.