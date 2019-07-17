Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Stock Value Declined; Bailard Maintains Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 613,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 642,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.84 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 8.15 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – Tesla and SpaceX: Can Elon Musk Run Both? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Investors May Need Airbags With 1Q Production Numbers (Video); 26/03/2018 – Tesla Bond Action Suggests Market Looking For ‘more Downside,’ Analyst Says — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Meet the hydrogen-powered car trying to take on Tesla; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS ALSO FAULTS MODEL 3’S CONTROLS, SAYS THEY CAN CAUSE DRIVERS TO BE DISTRACTED FROM THE ROAD; 26/05/2018 – Tesla hires new chief financial officer for China; 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,006 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 17,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 1.63 million shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4,300 shares to 10,070 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 36,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,495 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Management stated it has 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Hl Fincl Service Ltd Com has invested 1.87% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.03% or 45,133 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 205 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 64,066 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp owns 653,246 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Co Of Delaware has invested 0.41% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,578 shares. Saturna accumulated 14,462 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Allied Advisory Serv has 6,756 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 44,727 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. King Luther Mngmt Corp owns 17,992 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $19.75 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40M was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $305,420 was made by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Trust Savings Bank holds 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,054 shares. D E Shaw & holds 800 shares. Enterprise Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 250 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn stated it has 1,312 shares. Johnson Fin Group accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,661 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. American Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 36,981 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability has 41,889 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.17 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 1,540 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 9 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 5,613 shares. Northern reported 924,061 shares. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).