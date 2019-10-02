Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stake by $465,000; Share Value Declined; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 231,253 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Performance; 10/05/2018 – THIRD POINT’S DAN LOEB COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 10/05/2018 – Exclusive: Hedge fund Third Point seeks to launch ‘blank-check’ company; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 03/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Third Point March Monthly Report

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 13,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 219,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 233,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 252,224 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications holds 0.32% or 11,600 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 21,825 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 6,910 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 71,111 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 0% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 39,269 shares. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 97 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 15,161 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 171,700 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 3,929 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt accumulated 121,171 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 4,500 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 174,900 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 26,262 shares. Gam Ag reported 2,963 shares stake. Aperio Grp Inc Lc accumulated 23,342 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 69,549 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 67,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 11,545 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 3,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Systematic Mgmt LP owns 84,505 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,535 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 45,199 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 847,943 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 264 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 58,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 47,339 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 7.78M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 747,886 shares in its portfolio.