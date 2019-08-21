Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Holding by $24.14 Million; Stock Price Rose; Franklin Resources Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holding by $15.86 Million as Share Value Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 87.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $822.32. About 23,185 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 180,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 144,105 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,690 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.01% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 105,014 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Capital Guardian Comm reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research owns 12,688 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 42,879 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 27,142 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Axa has 332,427 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 474,361 shares. Synovus Finance reported 0.05% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 63,114 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 2,493 shares or 0% of the stock.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 565,187 shares to 381,350 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 5.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,807 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Capstone Fincl has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 529 shares. Baillie Gifford Company has 501,078 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 19,650 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Maplelane Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Putnam Lc owns 0.25% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 152,885 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 25,090 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 175 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 370 are held by Clark Capital Management Group. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 1,524 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 13,727 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. World Asset stated it has 1,797 shares.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 66.32 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.