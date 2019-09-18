Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its At&T (Put) (T) Stake by $4.29 Million; Stock Rose; Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) Share Price Declined While Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,704 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Minnesota Mining & Mfg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 30.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prns Inc has 0.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 178,339 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.27% or 36,151 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 37,321 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Burney reported 180,779 shares stake. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 1.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,813 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Meeder Asset accumulated 264,429 shares or 0.62% of the stock. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.42% or 193,622 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd owns 9,146 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.37% or 124,821 shares. Moreover, Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.45% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,507 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.29% or 133,865 shares. First Dallas Securities, a Texas-based fund reported 82,568 shares.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,525 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Management Limited Co holds 3,850 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,548 shares. Somerset Gp Ltd Co has 70,080 shares for 10.3% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fagan Assocs invested in 5,741 shares. 18,113 were reported by First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,467 shares. 30,885 were reported by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,062 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny holds 0.36% or 11,687 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Summit Asset Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Com invested in 1,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc Inc holds 0.44% or 8,597 shares.

