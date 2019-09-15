Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $6.76 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered by $536,312 Its Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 15,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 16,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 207,150 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam owns 5,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 307 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 37,459 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2,301 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2,700 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma stated it has 117,045 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd stated it has 16,442 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,420 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 75,996 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Andra Ap invested in 10,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 3,770 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 11 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Federated Investors Pa reported 20,162 shares stake.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.04% or 1.27M shares. First Tru LP has 116,530 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 59 shares. Drw Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,383 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors invested in 50 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Us Bankshares De has 13,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 0.14% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 182,076 shares. Gvo Asset Mgmt Limited invested 14.16% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Oz Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Personal Cap Advisors holds 5,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) owns 212 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 50 shares.