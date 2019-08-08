Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered By $2.05 Million Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake; Burney Co Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 93.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 12,385 shares with $153,000 value, down from 183,008 last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $910.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 531,353 shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC

Burney Co increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 70.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 70,811 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Burney Co holds 171,427 shares with $6.80M value, up from 100,616 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $44.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 4.51M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.56% or 101,760 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 180,641 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 9,844 are held by Natl Asset Inc. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 0.49% or 2.50 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited holds 27,336 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 21,404 shares. 71,952 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Sit Investment Associate Inc owns 487,215 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Charter Tru has 24,108 shares. Nomura Holding reported 193,129 shares. Burney reported 171,427 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia accumulated 182,041 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 9,450 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highland Management Lp invested 0.44% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

