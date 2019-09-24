Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Stock Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Lowered Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 338,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.87 million, down from 341,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $241.23. About 4.39M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Bonds Inch Up After Production Report; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS NTSB IS “MORE CONCERNED WITH PRESS HEADLINES THAN ACTUALLY PROMOTING SAFETY” — STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – The Boring Futurist is seeking a meeting with SpaceX l Tesla l The Boring Company l Founder Elon Musk; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Endorsement After Brake Fix; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk Reviews Tesla’s Earnings on Conference Call: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Tesla Bond Action Suggests Market Looking For ‘more Downside,’ Analyst Says — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Management stated it has 11,900 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.18M shares. 20,151 are held by Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Mirae Asset Global Com invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 111,667 are held by Ccm Advisers Ltd. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 33,289 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc invested in 5.45% or 76,797 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Capital Management has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 25,483 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Ltd has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 53,541 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 726,300 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 5,590 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,192 shares to 147,507 shares, valued at $19.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 18,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steel names downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weak steel price outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) board of directors must stand trial to defend CEO Elon Muskâ€™s multibillion dollar pay package – Live Trading News” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) to Hike Prices in China, In Talks With LG Chem – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla looks to expand in Eastern Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla Desperately Fights Its Already Lost Battle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.