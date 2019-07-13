Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding by $2.05 Million; Nottingham Advisors Increases Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 170,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 371,242 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 55,351 shares to 377,320 shares, valued at $24.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 140,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,673 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.