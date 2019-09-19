Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intelsat Sa (I) Position by $2.17 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $21.64 Million; Share Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1.51 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43 million, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.56. About 1.18M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 0.14% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 308,731 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 54,023 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,369 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 12,055 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc invested in 34,119 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 1.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,125 shares. Peoples Fincl Corp invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.93 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 42,077 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 207,328 shares. Round Table Ser Lc reported 3,215 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 321,776 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company holds 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,990 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 2.39% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).