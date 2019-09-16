Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Position as Market Value Declined; Verity Asset Management Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The hedge fund held 102,350 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 148,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 39,878 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MLN VS $266.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 28/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN $378.4 MLN VS $146.4 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point is in talks with investment banks about launching a “blank check” company that would raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINT SAYS UTX SPLIT WOULD UNLOCK MORE THAN $20B IN VALUE

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 831,824 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 13/03/2018 – PETIQ OPENING VETERINARY SERVICES CLINICS IN WALMART LOCATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 175,493 shares. Cumberland Partners has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 68,865 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication invested in 377,322 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0.04% or 345 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Grp has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 13,155 shares. Bancorporation Of The West owns 6,903 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% or 45,452 shares. Altfest L J & Com Incorporated owns 9,391 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 577,107 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Planning Limited Liability accumulated 4,775 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Junto Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 323,547 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 6,419 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 139,400 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 847,943 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 264 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 11,545 shares. Sei Invs Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Parametric Limited Co reported 204,924 shares stake. Bogle Lp De holds 90,679 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.13% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Arizona State Retirement System reported 115,552 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 25,736 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 39,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 419,447 shares.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.57 million for 4.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.