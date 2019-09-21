Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Intelsat Sa (I) by $2.17 Million as Valuation Rose; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Decreased by $327,496 Its Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 533,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 647,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 931,660 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHIEF ECONOMIST JOHN SILVIA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 7,324 shares. Apriem stated it has 5,582 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv holds 0.34% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 64.63M shares. Earnest Limited Com invested in 102,187 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aspiriant holds 0.13% or 32,339 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cleararc Capital holds 60,923 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 185,698 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Lc invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burns J W New York owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,769 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 27,722 shares. 26,290 were reported by Carlson Cap Mngmt. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc holds 52,437 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Iowa Natl Bank accumulated 106,052 shares or 2.23% of the stock.